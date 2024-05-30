Futsal
AIFF Futsal Club Championship to begin on June 22 in Gujarat
A total of 19 teams will participate in the tournament, which will be played in a league cum knock-out round format.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has conducted the draws for the 2024-25 edition of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship, scheduled to begin ona June 22.
A total of 19 teams will be participating in the tournament, 15 from the respective state associations and the four semi-finalists from last season (Delhi Football Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Minerva Academy FC, Electric Veng Futsal Club).
The tournament will be a league cum knockout format-based event and will be held at Swarnim Gujarat Sports University from June 22- July 5, 2024 in Gujarat.
2024-25 AIFF Futsal Club Championship draw:
Group A: Millat FC, Sports Odisha, Classic Football Academy, Corbett FC, Mohammedan SC
Group B: Electric Veng Futsal Club, Bangalore Arrows FC, Satvir Football Club, Goal Hunterz FC, Minerva Academy FC
Group C: Baroda Football Academy, FC Thrystior, Speed Force FC, Guwahati City FC, Ambelim Sports Club
Group D: JCT Football Academy, Golazo Football Club, Casa Berwani Soccer, Delhi FC.