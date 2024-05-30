AIFF Futsal Club Championship to begin on June 22 in Gujarat

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has conducted the draws for the 2024-25 edition of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship, scheduled to begin ona June 22.

A total of 19 teams will be participating in the tournament, 15 from the respective state associations and the four semi-finalists from last season (Delhi Football Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Minerva Academy FC, Electric Veng Futsal Club).

Here is all you need to know about Futsal 2023-24 👀 pic.twitter.com/mzM8tdRXjf — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) May 29, 2024

The tournament will be a league cum knockout format-based event and will be held at Swarnim Gujarat Sports University from June 22- July 5, 2024 in Gujarat.



﻿2024-25 AIFF Futsal Club Championship draw:

Group A: Millat FC, Sports Odisha, Classic Football Academy, Corbett FC, Mohammedan SC

Group B: Electric Veng Futsal Club, Bangalore Arrows FC, Satvir Football Club, Goal Hunterz FC, Minerva Academy FC



Group C: Baroda Football Academy, FC Thrystior, Speed Force FC, Guwahati City FC, Ambelim Sports Club



Group D: JCT Football Academy, Golazo Football Club, Casa Berwani Soccer, Delhi FC.