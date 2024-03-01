Sportz Village returns to action with EPL: Providing a multi-sport talent pathway to school children

In a significant move to bolster grassroot sports development through the schools’ network, Sportz Village, one of India’s leading youth sports organizations launched PathwayZ about a year ago. PathwayZ is a forward extension of Sportz Village’s award-winning sports and physical education program in schools called EduSports. As the first stage of PathwayZ, EduSports Partner League (EPL), an intra-school league aimed at 100% participation from school children is happening across five major cities- Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Chennai.

Sportz Village recently announced EPL partnership with leading consumer brands Bril and Plaeto sharing a common vision towards nurturing grassroot talent. Plaeto is a Bangalore-based sports shoe brand that uses sustainable materials to make it environment-safe. “Plaeto was built with the mission to bring the joy of play to all. Our partnership with Sportz Village for EPL allows us to bring this mission to life at the school level for children. This is also a great example of how like-minded organizations can come together to make an impact in India'' said Ravi Kallayil, CEO and Founder of Plaeto, on the collaboration. Bril is a Chennai-based e-commerce brand for school children and parents to find the best accessories at once place. Jayaram Rajaram, Managing Partner at Bril, commented, “We at Bril are thrilled to partner with Sportz Village for the EPL! Sportz Village is doing a fantastic job of encouraging sports at the grassroots level, and we are looking forward to a great partnership!”.

Saumil Majmudar, CEO at Sportz Village, delighted to announce this collaboration, says, “With esteemed partners like Bril and Plaeto, the EduSports Partner League is transforming intra-school sports, providing a dynamic platform for kids to showcase talent. Beyond matchplay, Bril and Plaeto's support identifies and nurtures bright talents, paving the way for young athletes to excel. Together, we create a pathway for young athletes to excel, find deserving recognition and support on their journey to greatness.”













2024 started with the EPL happening at Deva Matha Central School in Banaswadi and Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru. The league has already reached over 2000 students nurturing unearthed raw talent from schools across the country like the Mother Teresa Modern Public School in Kurukshetra and the Christ International School in Bengaluru. Apart from this, Sportz Village has also partnered with some of the best academies such as Sudeva FC, Roots Football, BBFS and more to provide a pathway to talented student-athletes. Some of the top performers from EPL have been offered scholarships by their scouting partners as well. The latest EPL updates are available on https://pathwayz.sportzvillage.com/

In addition to sponsoring EPL, Bril and Plaeto extend support to Sportz Village’s commitment to transform school sports team training through PathwayZ as a significant step forward in the promotion of grassroots sports participation in schools across India. With the support of its esteemed sponsors and the enthusiasm of young participants, this initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the country's sporting landscape, paving the way for a new generation of sports stars to emerge. As PathwayZ unfolds across five cities and the EPL taking its first course across Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai, it serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring young athletes, signalling a bright future for Indian sports.

If you or your school wants to be a part of this grand event of EPL and participate in the upcoming PathwayZ events, reach out to Sportz Village at [email protected]