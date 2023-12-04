Revolutionising and reinventing grassroots sports with SFA Championships

The eighth day of SFA Championships began with chess competitions at the Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri, with close to 370 players competing in U-7 to U-17 categories. The day recorded a whopping more than 2400 participation of young sporting talent in 7 sports, including Shooting and Chess at the Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri; Football at St. Pius College Ground (Goregaon) and Railway Police Ground (Ghatkopar), Basketball, Volleyball and Judo at Mumbai University (Kalina); and Squash at the National Sports Club of India.

The Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri saw the culmination of shooting with intense competitions of over 40 shooters in the U-14 and U-17 Boys categories. Volleyball finals for U-12 to U-18 Boys and Girls, saw more than 100 athletes competing in 13 matches. For the squash finals for U-9 to U-19, an impressive 21 matches with over 65 players, competed at the courts.

Mother of chess champion, Avyaay Garg, Advocate Fazāā Shroff-Garg, proudly shared the chess journey of her son, who holds a FIDE rating of 1418 and national ranking of 8 in U-9 Chess. She said, 'My twins, Avyaay and Araaya, were introduced to chess when their maternal grandparents gifted them a chessboard. I taught them the basics and later got coaches for them. While Araaya took a break from chess during lockdown to focus on her passion for publishing her Book, Ballet & Horse-riding, Avyaay continued to thrive in Chess. At the age of 7, in 2021, Avyaay competed in his first ever Open tournament in Hyderabad, facing much older players and defeating several Rated opponents. He has represented India in several international championships in Singapore, Georgia, Greece, France, Abu Dhabi & Serbia. My aim is to support his passion and help him look beyond wins and losses. We are at the SFA Championships for the first time, and feel that everything is well-organised here and we look forward to its growth in India." Avyaay expressed that playing chess competitively for the past 2 years has taught him patience and humility, and he aspires to someday become the number 1 chess player in the world!

The excitement continued to grow on the football fields with more than 120 participants competing in U-14 and U-16 Boys at Railway Police Grounds, (Ghatkopar). Meanwhile, St. Pius College Ground, (Goregaon) hosted 32 matches for U-10 and U-12 Boys and Girls. On the basketball court more than 120 players dribbled their way in U-16 and U-18 categories, while more than 400 judo enthusiasts in U-8 to U-12 categories, thrilled the spectators with their sharp skills.

Day 9 of SFA Championships will have the finals in Basketball, Chess and Judo. On the other hand Swimming and Throwball will kickstart, across age categories.

From today catch all the sporting action from the SFA Championships on the Jio Cinema app and for television on Sports18-2 and Sports18 Khel (https://jiocinema.onelink.me/fRhd/892kyx1r )

