From The Grassroots
Revolutionising and reinventing grassroots sports with SFA Championships
Day 8 saw Chess competitions kick off and thrilling conclusions of shooting, volleyball and
The eighth day of SFA Championships began with chess competitions at the Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri, with close to 370 players competing in U-7 to U-17 categories. The day recorded a whopping more than 2400 participation of young sporting talent in 7 sports, including Shooting and Chess at the Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri; Football at St. Pius College Ground (Goregaon) and Railway Police Ground (Ghatkopar), Basketball, Volleyball and Judo at Mumbai University (Kalina); and Squash at the National Sports Club of India.
The Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri saw the culmination of shooting with intense competitions of over 40 shooters in the U-14 and U-17 Boys categories. Volleyball finals for U-12 to U-18 Boys and Girls, saw more than 100 athletes competing in 13 matches. For the squash finals for U-9 to U-19, an impressive 21 matches with over 65 players, competed at the courts.
Mother of chess champion, Avyaay Garg, Advocate Fazāā Shroff-Garg, proudly shared the chess journey of her son, who holds a FIDE rating of 1418 and national ranking of 8 in U-9 Chess. She said, 'My twins, Avyaay and Araaya, were introduced to chess when their maternal grandparents gifted them a chessboard. I taught them the basics and later got coaches for them. While Araaya took a break from chess during lockdown to focus on her passion for publishing her Book, Ballet & Horse-riding, Avyaay continued to thrive in Chess. At the age of 7, in 2021, Avyaay competed in his first ever Open tournament in Hyderabad, facing much older players and defeating several Rated opponents. He has represented India in several international championships in Singapore, Georgia, Greece, France, Abu Dhabi & Serbia. My aim is to support his passion and help him look beyond wins and losses. We are at the SFA Championships for the first time, and feel that everything is well-organised here and we look forward to its growth in India." Avyaay expressed that playing chess competitively for the past 2 years has taught him patience and humility, and he aspires to someday become the number 1 chess player in the world!
The excitement continued to grow on the football fields with more than 120 participants competing in U-14 and U-16 Boys at Railway Police Grounds, (Ghatkopar). Meanwhile, St. Pius College Ground, (Goregaon) hosted 32 matches for U-10 and U-12 Boys and Girls. On the basketball court more than 120 players dribbled their way in U-16 and U-18 categories, while more than 400 judo enthusiasts in U-8 to U-12 categories, thrilled the spectators with their sharp skills.
Day 9 of SFA Championships will have the finals in Basketball, Chess and Judo. On the other hand Swimming and Throwball will kickstart, across age categories.
From today catch all the sporting action from the SFA Championships on the Jio Cinema app and for television on Sports18-2 and Sports18 Khel (https://jiocinema.onelink.me/fRhd/892kyx1r)
SFA Championships is poised to make sports accessible for young athletes across the country, thereby empowering today’s talent to become the Champions of tomorrow.
Results of Day 8:
Sports: Judo
Category: Female U-12 (30 kgs)
Gold: Vaibhavi, Adarsh Vidyalaya, Goregaon
Silver: Alshifa Shaikh, Kherwadi Mps, Bandra (E)
Bronze: Mahek Sheikh, Kherwadi Mps Bandra (E)
Bronze: Zoya Shah, Kherwadi Mps Bandra (E)
Category: Male U-12 (63 kgs)
Gold: Ridhat, Vibgyor High, Goregaon
Silver: Keshav, Children's Academy, Malad
Bronze: Kalpesh, Mvm International School
Bronze: Archit, Podar International School, IB
Category: Male U-12 (23 kgs)
Gold: Ishawar Vishwakarma
Silver: Zeeshan Shaikh
Bronze: Ashawin Jaiswal
Category: Male U-12 (42 kgs)
Gold: Pravya Garg
Silver: Ishawari Bavkar
Bronze: Dia Takasali
Bronze: Raha Chaudhary
Category: Male U-12 (40 kgs)
Gold: Shaurya, SVKM International School
Silver: Kunal, Gurukul Educational Institution
Bronze: Ketak, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School
Bronze: Ayaan, BCN International School
Sports: Boxing
Category: Girls U-11 (42+)
Gold: Riddhi Akul, Rose Manor International School
Silver: Aarohi Kalmaste, Gopal Sharma Memorial School, Powai
Bronze: Grishma Parab, B S Bane International School
Bronze: Saumya Veerkar, SSL English School
Category: Boys U-11 (24-26)
Gold: Zishan Shaikh, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College
Silver: Swaraj Joshi, B S Bane International School
Category: Boys U-13 (28-30)
Gold: Shubham, Maharashtra Military School, Murbad
Silver: Abhinandan Yadav, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College
Bronze: Shivansh Survaiye, Children Academy (Thakur Complex)
Bronze: Adey Salvi, St.Paul High School
Category: Boys U-13 (32-34)
Gold: Abhay Das, Shahajinagar Primary School, Trombay
Silver: Harsh Choudhary, Gopal Sharma memorial school
Bronze: Shaurya Padwal, Don Bosco High School, Matunga
Bronze: Hassan Kagalwala, Diamond Jubilee High School – Mazgaon
Category: Boys U-15 (61-64)
Gold: Swarup Sante, Maharashtra Military School, Murbad
Silver: Ayaan Gupta, Chatrabhuj Narsee School (Kandivali)
Category: Boys U-15 (-30)
Gold: Taufiq Ansari, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College
Silver: Shubham Chaurasia, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College
Bronze: Rishabh Rameshram, Gopal Sharma memorial school
Category: Boys U-17 (80+)
Gold: Daeman Basumatary, Shri Harshad C Valia International
Silver: Jagdish Rathod, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College
Sports: Basketball
Category: U-18 Female
Gold: Vile Parle East MPS
Silver: PVG Vidya Bhawan School
Bronze: JBCN International School
Category: U-11 Female
Gold: Vibgyor High Goregaon
Silver: PVG Vidya Bhawan School
Bronze: Childrens Academy , Thakur Complex
Winner Score: 23-04
Sports: Shooting
Category: U-14 Girls Peep Sight
Gold: Ananya Ashok, The Green Acres Academy, Chembur
Silver: Arisha Saurabh Sharma, Arya Gurukul School Ambernath
Bronze: Sharanya Kadam, St. Gregorius High School
Category: U-17 Girls Air Pistol
Gold: Ritu Swapnil Darekar, Amt. Sulochana Devi Singhania School, Thane
Silver: Krsna Jitendra Naik, Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir
Bronze: Ashrriya Santosh Sharma, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalay, Borivali
The daily schedule & detailed results is available on – www.sfaplay.com. For real-time updates, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, follow our social media channels – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
Download the Jio Cinema app and watch the curtain-raiser episode of SFA Championships here.
SFA Championships is poised to make sports accessible for young athletes across the country, thereby empowering today’s talent to become the Champions of tomorrow.
About Sports For All (SFA)
Sports For All (SFA) is India's largest tech-enabled multi-sport grassroots competition platform. The vision is to make youth fall in love with sports through inspiring and joyful sporting experiences. Founders Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, since the inception of SFA in 2015, have determinedly focused on transforming and mobilising school sporting championships in the country, by providing an inclusive, diverse, safe, and best-in-class platform for the youth to realize their fullest potential through sports.
SFA Championships, SFA’s flagship IP, brings forth the potential of large-scale multi-sporting competitions propelled by tech and data analytics. Being phygital in nature, the SFA Championships have today become the backbone of identifying sporting potential at the grassroots level. In 2023, SFA has pledged to encourage 2 lakh athletes to participate at 10 SFA Championships. This city-based model will be held across Indore, Dehradun, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bangalore, Delhi and Ahmedabad (in this order), to determine the “number one school in sports”, in that city.
With a technology-led approach at its core, SFA enables the entire grassroots sport ecosystem via SFAPLAY.COM, a platform designed to empower and connect all stakeholders via statistics, data, analytics, match videos, content, performance management, and competition management systems.
SFA is the leading sports entrepreneurial venture empanelled with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the “official partner” of the Indian Olympic Association, enabling support for Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, 2020; Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022; Asian Games, 2022; and ‘official sponsors’ for Khelo India Youth Games (for the next five years). The 36th National Games, Gujarat, 2022, the 37th National Games, Goa, 2023 and editions of Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana, Pune, Guwahati, and Panchkula, were powered by SFA’s Tech IP ‘Games Management System’ (GMS).