Northeast India ranks lowest in rural school infrastructure

Northeast India has always been a steady supplier of sporting talent, who have gone on to win big at the biggest stages, including three individual Olympic medals. Despite this, would you believe that states like Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal have meagre percentages of rural schools having basic sports equipment?

The ASER (Annual Status of Education Report) returned to the field after a break of four long years to deliver another comprehensive report on the state of grassroot schooling in rural India. The last time the surveyors went out to survey was back in 2018, which was incidentally the first time the report revolved around school sports infrastructure and physical education at the rural level.

In the 2022 report too, light was shed on the state of basic sports infrastructure and personnel at the rural and government schools, also monikered as the 'grassroots' level. The volunteers ventured out and traversed the length and breadth of the country, covering a staggering number of 616 districts which comprised 19,060 villages.

Amongst 374,544 households, 699,597 children were asked questions on the topics. Since the agenda primarily focused on the state of government schools and their facilities, the surveyors visited 17,002 schools, out of which 9,577 were primary schools and 7,425 were upper primary schools.

The main points of discussion, based on which the report's findings were found, are as follows:

Weekly time allotted to Physical Education (PE) for every class Whether the school had a dedicated PE teacher Whether the school had a playground inside its premises The availability of sports equipment in the school

One might think that the northeastern states of India would rank high on most of the aforementioned parameters. However, one would be sorely disappointed to know that the states which produce the brightest talents in various sporting fields, have the least impressive sports infrastructure at the most vital level.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) currently has two regional centres in the northeast, one in Assam, and another in Manipur. Umpteen young and seasoned athletes train and flourish in these centres and ultimately go on to follow the footsteps of eminent sportspersons like Bhaichung Bhutia and Mary Kom.

According to renowned sports photojournalist Gitika Talukdar, who spoke to Outlook regarding the importance of physical education and sports at large to the youth and public of these states, "Physical education and sports are helpful in curbing the menace of drug addiction, HIV, alcoholism, terrorism, etc, amongst the youth," she said in the exclusive interview.

However, the 2022 numbers as revealed by the ASER report suggests regression when it comes to these factors. Let's take the first parameter. Out of the five states with the least amount of weekly time allotted to PE, four are from the northeast.

Manipur, otherwise a hub for sports, languished at the bottom with just 21.1% of schools having dedicated periods for PE. However, the report also notes the low rate of enrollment in the state to government schools.





(Source: ASER 2022)

The other NE states were Nagaland (24.1%), Arunachal (30%), and Meghalaya (44.4%).

In the second parameter pertaining to dedicated PE teachers in the surveyed schools, there is some light in the bleak state of grassroot sports infrastructure up at the northeast. Sikkim saw an 11% improvement since 2018 in the matters of having a dedicated PE teacher. 37.2% of schools have a separate PE teacher in the state as of 2022.

Here comes the bleak part. Once again, amongst the five states where ASER did not find any sort of PE teacher in the schools, four are from the NE. Manipur tops the list with 74.5%, followed by Nagaland (69.7%), Arunachal Pradesh (69.1%) and Meghalaya (64%).





(Source: ASER 2022)

These are the same four states which recorded the least amount of schools having any weekly PE classes.

In terms of having a playgrounds inside the school's premises, Sikkim (87.2%) and Tripura (91%) recorded some of the highest number of schools with the facility, with the latter seeing a sharp increase from its 2018 figure of 83.5%.

However, Nagaland, despite a paltry rise in % of schools, finds itself in the five bottom-placed states in this respect with 53.8%.

Lastly, states of Sikkim and Tripura have seen exponential rise in the amount of schools having basic sports equipment. Credit can be attributed to the Samagra Shiksha policy which provides an annual grant to government schools for sports equipment.





(Source: ASER 2022)

Despite being in the bottom-placed states once again, states of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal have shown signs of promise in this regard, solely judging by their significant increase from 2018.