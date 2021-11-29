How did Williams Racing fare when they competed at the Indian Grand Prix?

With the passing away of Sir Frank Williams, F1 has truly lost one of its gems and founding fathers of the motorsport racing craze. He was at the helm of one of F1's successful teams and lead from the front in every aspect. The Indian Grand Prix has long been ceased due to certain administrative and technical issues that arose in the years that it existed. Williams Racing took part in all three editions of the Indian Grand Prix at a time when Sir Frank Williams was still the head of the racing organization. We take a look at how they fared in the years they visited India.

2011

The inaugural Indian Grand Prix was attended by around 95,000 people and was the cause of much excitement. Sebastian Vettel took top honours with Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso coming in after. Williams placed 14th and 16th in the qualifying round with their team reps being Pastor Maldonado and Rubens Barrichello. The final standings proved to be a disaster as Pastor Maldonado retired in the 12th lap while Rubben Barrichiello finished 15th.

2012

The second Indian Grand Prix turned out to be a better run of events for both racers Williams who had partnered with Renault. Pastor Maldonado finished 9th while new singed Bruno Senna finished 13th in the qualifying rounds. Bruno finished 9th in the final race after a time of 1:14:975 and claimed 1 point for his team. Pastor finished 16th in a disappointing run from his initial grid position of 9th.

2013

The final India Grand Prix witnessed Williams Racing continue their partnership with Renault. Pastor Maldonado finished 18th in qualifying while Valtteri Bottas came in at 15th. Similar to the previous year, Bottas finished 16th while Pastor finished the race in 12th position with a timing of 1:18:915.