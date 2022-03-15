F1 champ Lewis Hamilton plans to change his name to honour his mother

Lewis Hamilton has recently declared his intention of changing his name to add his mother's surname.

The seven-time Formula One champion has a full name as Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton and plans to include "Larbalestier" as a third middle name. His father Anthony and mother Carmen divorced when he was a child. "I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name," Hamilton said while preparing for the season's opening Grand Prix this weekend in Bahrain.

He was further quoted saying "I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name." The process won't be done in time for the race this weekend. He has indicated his wish to have it done as soon as possible ahead of the latest Formula 1 Season.

