F1: Indian Ravin Jain set to be Ferrari's new chief strategist

Indian Formula 1 fans were handed a pleasant surprise when compatriot Ravin Jain was handed the position of Chief Strategist for Scuderia Ferrari's F1 team, as reported by motorsport.com.

Jain, of Indian origin, will be replacing Inaki Reuda in the new role. Reuda, on the other hand, will put up base in the factory now to help the sporting elements. This move comes as a part of the team's plan to shuffle around the positions ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Ravin has Indian roots and was brought up in England. With a rich educational pedigree, which includes an undergraduate degree in Physics and a master's degree in Mathematical and Theoretical Physics, both from Oxford University, will have important decisions to take for the Ferrari team in the F1 circuits.

Jain has been involved with F1 for the longest time. In 2013, he joined the Caterham team as a part of the Data Processing and Analytics team. Then, he moved to Williams Martini Racing for a short stint as a Software Designer in their Strategy department.

It was in 2015 when Ravin joined Ferrari as an intern. In the initial year or so, the Indian plied his trade as a Mathematical Modelling Engineer, before changing his title to a Race Strategy Engineer in 2017.

Rithvik Reddy- Alfa Romeo's Race Strategist

Interestingly, Ravin isn't the only Indian to have such a heavy responsibility on his shoulder. Bengaluru local Rithvik Reddy is currently with Alfa Romeo, an F1 team, working as their Race Strategist Engineer.

“On Sundays, I choose what tyres we put, I decide when we make a pit stop, how much fuel goes in the car. Also, I decide what our plan of attack is and what our plan of defence is," Reddy told Deccan Herald in an exclusive earlier this month.

Reddy has been with Alfa Romeo since 2021, and has risen up the ladder with leaps and bounds.