Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP Live: Hamilton, Verstappen collide in final race of F1 season - Live Updates, Results
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied on points in the F1 Championship points table with the final race of the season underway.
The Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP got off to a sensational start on Sunday, with second-placed Lewis Hamilton and first-placed Max Verstappen almost coming together at the first corner before the British driver pulled ahead of the German. Kimi Raikkonen ended the final race of his career bowing out at Lap 28.
Verstappen is trying to dethrone seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday's finale tied in the championship standings, the first time the title contenders are even going into the deciding race since 1974.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 12 Dec 2021 1:55 PM GMT
Lap 32/58: Hamilton rebuilds lead from Verstappen
Perez held up Hamilton up long enough to reduce an 8.5 second gap to less than 4 seconds! A sure nominee for teammate of the year as Verstappen seeks to end Hamilton reign. Hamilton sets a fastest lap to take his lead above four seconds on Lap 30. On Lap 32, Hamilton’s lead creeps towards five seconds.
- 12 Dec 2021 1:49 PM GMT
Lap 28: Kimi Raikkonen retires in his last race
In his final career F1 start, Kimi Raikkonen has brake issues. He slid off course and kissed the tire barrier. And it's over. Kimi retires from the race. One of the longest careers in Formula 1 comes to an end. The last world champion in Ferrari's red - it's the end of an era today.
The Verstappen-Hamilton battle is heating up at the front end, meanwhile:
- 12 Dec 2021 1:37 PM GMT
The Hamilton-Verstappen coming-together
Hamilton may have had the better start, but Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is doing some great work for his team. Holds off Hamilton, who remains the race leader, for a while before taking his pitstop. Verstappen is now in third.
- 12 Dec 2021 1:29 PM GMT
Lap 14: Hamilton in lead after Lap 1 collision
Did Hamilton cut the corner as he overtook Verstappen to take the early lead in the season-deciding race? That has been the big question from the first few laps of the race.
On Lap 14, Verstappen pits. That could be his sole stop of the race. He’s fifth as he rejoins the pack. Lewis Hamilton leading the race at this point and in line to defend his crown.