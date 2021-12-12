Abu Dhabi GP Live: Hamilton, Verstappen collide in final race of F1 season - Live Updates, Results

The Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP got off to a sensational start on Sunday, with second-placed Lewis Hamilton and first-placed Max Verstappen almost coming together at the first corner before the British driver pulled ahead of the German. Kimi Raikkonen ended the final race of his career bowing out at Lap 28.

Verstappen is trying to dethrone seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday's finale tied in the championship standings, the first time the title contenders are even going into the deciding race since 1974.

