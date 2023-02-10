Formula E driver Sérgio Sette Câmara plans to travel across India

Sérgio Sette Câmara had a tremendous first outing in India, just as he and his team - NIO 333 Racing would have been hoping for, as the Brazilian driver set a brilliant lap time of 1:15.452 to finish third in the first timed session here in Hyderabad.

During Free Practice 1, the teams and the drivers had their work cut out for them, as the mechanics tried to work out the optimal setup of their race car, hoping to find the right balance that suited the conditions of the Hyderabad street circuit well.





Confirmation of the timings from FP1 👀



Who do you think qualifies on Pole tomorrow? @GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 10, 2023





This is Sérgio's first-ever visit to India and the 24-year-old has plans to travel the lengths and boundaries of the country sometime soon in the future. Speaking to The Bridge, Sette Câmara added:

"It is my first time in here in India. I have never been to India before. I've just seen stuff to the enroute my accommodation from the Hyderabad airport. Although, I do have plans to come and travel across India in the future."

After his tremendous performance in Free Practice 1, Sérgio Sette Câmara will have the added encouragement of travelling across India.

Speaking ahead of Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 about the Hyderabad racing track, Sette Câmara said:

"The strategy for Free Practices would be to get as much data in and not make too many mistakes."

Given that the drivers are racing in Hyderabad for the very first time, it'll be essential for the teams to gather as much data as possible from the two Free Practice sessions , to help tune their race cars as per what the track demands.

Sette Câmara will be hoping to replicate his performance tomorrow during the race, the moment where it matters the most, and where all the Championship points are scored.

Earlier this season, he finished P16 at the Mexico City ePrix, P15 at the Diriyah ePrix, and P17 at the Diriyah ePrix, having scored 0 Drivers' Championship points.



