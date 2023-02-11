"An intense track," says Oliver Rowland after Hyderabad ePrix

The first ever Hyderabad ePrix delivered. From overtakes, shunts, and teammates ruining each other's races, India's very own Formula E race was nothing short of a spectacle.

With thousands of fans gathered in the grandstands cheering on the local constructor Mahindra Racing, their driver Oliver Rowland put on a show.

Earlier in the day, the British driver had a decent lap time on the board to start the race from P10. His teammate and legendary Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi started the race from a lowly P19 after having a torrid time during the qualifying.

As the five red lights went out, Rowland put his head down and did not look back as he finished the race in an impressive P6 scoring 8 important points for himself and his team.









Speaking to The Bridge about the Hyderabad racing track and his strategy for the race, Oliver Rowland said:

"It is a tough, intense, and a demanding track. Regarding the race, it is a blur to be honest. I was fast, I was able to pass (other cars), and I was enjoying the race. And yeah, I was even fourth or third at one point."

Ever since the tremendous P3 for Lucas di Grassi at the opening ePrix of Mexico City, Mahindra Racing seemed to be struggling on track having scored zero championship points in the following double header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about his points finish and the way forward for the team, Oliver Rowland added:

"First of all, we need to go through the data and understand how the performance was so good in the race today. Honestly, the first three races were really difficult for us and we need to understand how all of a sudden we performed so well. If we can analyse it, then we can surely repeat it."

This was Oliver Rowland's first points finish this season. It is safe to say that he took advantage of the home crowd and in return, the cheers from the fans helped his car go a few tenths quicker on the track.



