Football

ISL: Young Indian Defender Hormipam Ruivah joins Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the signing of the young defender, Hormipam Ruivah on a 3-year deal

By

Team Bridge

Published: 8 April 2021 11:56 AM GMT

Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the signing of the young defender, Hormipam Ruivah on a 3-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2024. The 20-year-old hails from Somdal, Manipur, and has been playing football since his early childhood. He was an integral part of the Indian Arrows in the 2019-2020 season.

Initially, the young defender joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) academy in Imphal in 2017. Later in 2018, Hormipam was part of the U-18 side of Punjab FC which earned him a call-up to the Indian U-18 squad. The center back played an integral role with Minerva Punjab, winning their maiden Hero Elite U-18 League in the 2018-2019 season. Hormipam was also part of the Indian team that won the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship in Nepal.

Hormipam spent the 2019-20 season with Indian Arrows on loan from Punjab FC and started 14 matches in defence. The youngster has put in consistent performances this season in his 9 appearances for Punjab FC in the I-League, playing over 600 minutes with six starts to his name.


'I am excited to join and continue my football journey with Kerala Blasters FC. I have heard a lot about their fan base and always wanted to be part of the team. I promise to strive harder and want to do the best for the Yellow Army in the future. I am eagerly waiting to begin my training with the team," said Hormipam Ruivah.

'I am happy to have a talented player like Hormipam join Kerala Blasters FC. Being the 'Man of the Match' on his professional debut, I believe he will bring out some solid performances along with the support of everyone here at the club and especially the Yellow Army. He has the potential to turn into a mainstay at the heart of our defence in the future. I wish him all the very best and extend my full support in his football career,' said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.

