Yan Cheng Law returns to Indian Football as Delhi FC head coach

Delhi FC on Sunday announced that they have appointed Yan Cheng Law as their head coach for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old is returning to Indian football after a successful stint with Druk Lhayul FC in the Bhutan Premier League. This will be Yan's second tenure with Delhi FC.

With a string of coaching spells under his belt, including Aizwal FC, Mohammedans FC, and Punjab FC, Yan has earned a reputation for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent.

Delhi FC's management, players, and coaching staff are now focused on preparing for the upcoming season as they have been promoted to Hero I-league recently. The supporters are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their team's journey in the Hero I-League, and they firmly believe that Delhi FC has the potential to make a strong impact in the country's second division.



As Delhi FC continues to make strides in Indian football, the upcoming season holds immense significance. With the club's promotion to the Hero I-League and the appointment of Yan Cheng Law as head coach, Delhi FC is poised for an exhilarating and challenging campaign that will test their mettle against the best teams in the country.