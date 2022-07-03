CWG Begin In
Football

Women's U17 football coach Alex Ambrose sacked for sexual misconduct

Indian women's football U-17 assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for sexual misconduct.

Womens U17 football coach Alex Ambrose sacked for sexual misconduct
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-03T10:33:55+05:30

Two days after he was recalled from a camp in Europe citing 'misconduct', the Indian women's football U-17 assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for sexual misconduct.

A member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), which currently runs AIFF, Dr. SY Quraishi announced the same via his twitter account.

"Alex Ambrose, Asst Head Coach of Under 17 Women's team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," he tweeted.



More to follow

