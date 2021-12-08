Women's National Football Championship 2021-22: Manipur to face Railways in the Finals

Manipur locked horns with Odisha on Tuesday, 7th December 2021 in the second semifinal fixture of the Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship 2021-22. The match was held at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. Manipur won the fixture and now will be facing Railways in the final of the tournament on 9th December 2021.

The first half was rather slow and scrappy. The first highlight of the game was at the 11th minute when Manipur defender Papki Devi scored an unfortunate own goal handing Odisha an early lead inside the first quarter. Both teams hardly created any quality chances till the break. However, just before the halftime whistle, Odisha got a blow at their plan of staying ahead in the first half. Kiranbala Chanu at 45 + 3' minute, rose above everyone else from a corner to head an equalizer at the dying seconds.

The game ended with a scoreline of 1-1 in the regulation time and further moved into extra time. The scoreline remained unchanged despite some efforts from both teams. Odisha looked the most possible side of scoring with their continuous pressure. But Manipur stood strong and defended their goal throughout. The game then moved to the penalties where the side from North East India won convincingly. Babysana Devi along with Roja Devi and Sultana MS scored from their chances for Manipur. However, for Odisha, Jasoda Munda, Subhadra Sahu, and Suman Pragyana Mohapatra failed to capitalize their spot-kicks.

Manipur reaches the Finals; Via - AIFF Media

After winning the semifinal against Odisha, Manipur will now face Railways in the finals of Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship 2021-22. This will be a replay fixture for both sides as they met each other in the finals of the 2019-20 season too. The final is set to be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Thursday, 9th December. The match will be telecasted live on the Indian Football Team'sFacebook page and Indian Football Team's YouTube channel.





