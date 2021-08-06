Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Gold Medal match - Sweden vs Canada live blog, catch all the action here

The final of the Women's football event is here, Sweden take on Canada in Tokyo to script history at the Olympic games. Sweden beat Australia by one goal to nil, while Canada beat the USA on penalties to reach the final.

Canada won the bronze medal in Rio 2016, and have already improved on the medal colour by reaching the finals. Sweden lost out to Germany in the final and had to settle with the Silver medal. The Swedes will be looking to also improve on their medal colour today, and script history.

The match kicks off at 5:30 pm IST, and you can catch all the live updates here.



