Women's Football: India vs Venezuela, Four-Nation Tournament — LIVE blog, updates, score, result, report

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog.

The Indian women's football team will take on Venezuela in their third match of Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, a four-nation tournament in the early hours of Monday at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. The Indian tigresses, ranked 57th in the FIFA world rankings, will eye to find more goals against the 56th ranked Chilean side. Find all the LIVE updates of the match, here.



