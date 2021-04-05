Women's Football: India vs Uzbekistan - Preview, Indian team, LIVE streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian women's national football team takes on Uzbekistan today in one of the two friendlies arranged for the Indian side in the month of April. This will be the side's second trip abroad in as many months following on from their exposure trip to Antalya in Turkey in February. Here is all you need to know about the match tonight.



Match Preview It is going to be a tough assignment for India as they will be up against a team that is ranked 12 places higher than them at 41. This will also be the first time the two sides meet since 2019 when India went down 5-1 once and drew the returning fixture 1-1.

📢📢📢 MATCH DAY 📢📢📢



Big big game for the team today against an opposition that's historically had the better of us.



We've been training together for months. It's showtime!



ARE YOU READY?!#HerGameToo #BackTheBlue #WomensFootball pic.twitter.com/XRdxlv59jk — Women's Football India (@WomensFootieIND) April 5, 2021

What time does India vs Uzbekistan start?

The match kicks off at 4:30 pm IST. What is the venue for the India vs Uzbekistan match? The venue for the game is the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk, around 55 km from the capital city of Tashkent. How can you watch the India vs Uzbekistan match live? The match between India and Uzbekistan is going to be telecast live on Uzbekistan FA's Youtube channel. Link is provided here. Indian Squad Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, M Linthoingambi Devi. Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi, Anju Tamang. Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan (C), Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth. Forwards: Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Heigrujam Daya Devi.



