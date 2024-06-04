Football
Women's Football Friendly LIVE: India v Uzbekistan- Scores, Live Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the friendly match between Indian women's team and Uzbekistan.
Football Friendly: India v Uzbekistan LIVE: The Indian women's football team will take on Uzbekistan in the second friendly match. India lost the first game 0-3 and will look to make amends this time.
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2024 2:34 PM GMT
It is 0-0.
It was a draw and a boring one as both teams failed to find the back of the net. India will take pride in holding Uzbekistan to draw after losing the last match 0-3.
- 4 Jun 2024 2:14 PM GMT
Uzbekistan has been the side with more number of chances.
The Indian team is struggling to find the breath and they have been dominated by Uzbekistan till now.
- 4 Jun 2024 1:55 PM GMT
Ashalata Devi is down!
Medical help is required as the Indian skipper Ashalata Devi goes to the ground after a collision.
- 4 Jun 2024 1:26 PM GMT
Half-Time: Uzbekistan 0-0 India
A rather cagey first half with chances coming by few and far for both sides. Uzbekistan had more control over the ball but created very little. India, on the other hands tried to make things happen on the counter but was unable to create meaningful chances.
Can things change in the second half? Stay tuned to find out.
- 4 Jun 2024 1:23 PM GMT
Another freekick for India
The Indian skipper stands over the freekick and whips a deep ball in but it is cleared by the Uzbeks.
- 4 Jun 2024 1:20 PM GMT
India put the ball into the net but the flag has gone up!
Soumya put the ball in the net but Pyari, who was involved in the play prior to the ball reaching Soumya, is deemed to have interfered illegally. Huge let off for Uzbekistan!
- 4 Jun 2024 1:14 PM GMT
Great chance squandered by India!
Anju Tamang whips a low cross into the box and Soumya couldn't place her shot and it went agonizingly wide!
Definitely India's best chance in what has been a below par half from them.
- 4 Jun 2024 1:07 PM GMT
Great save by Shreya Hooda!
The Uzbek #7 let out a powerful whipping shot that was going into the far corner had it not been for Shreya Hooda's hands as she reached out and tipped it out of harm's way. The resulting corner was dealt with by the Indians.
- 4 Jun 2024 12:59 PM GMT
Both teams fighting to get control
It is all too chaotic at the moment with both teams not able to string passes or have meaningful possession. Uzbekistan have certainly been the better of the two and India needs to pick up the pace.