Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Day 3- A full summary of who qualified for the quarter-finals?

Sweden, Great Britain, Canada, USA, Brazil, and the Netherlands qualify for quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics as winners and runners-up in their respective groups, while Australia and host nation Japan qualify as the best ranked third-placed teams in the group stages.

Netherlands were on song as they scored 8 goals past China PR, while Zambia, Chile and New Zealand missed out on the quarter-finals. Here is the full report of what happened on the final day of women's football at the Olympics. Which teams qualified, and which did not, read below.





Group E:

Two well-finished goals from Anvegard and Janogy, gave Sweden three points in their match against New Zealand and confirmed them as the table toppers of the group. The Swedes won all their three matches in the group, scoring nine goals, and only conceding two. The loss also marked the end of the road for the Blackcaps at the Tokyo Olympics.



The second match, i.e., Austalia versus USA, ended in a goalless draw, and it meant that Team USA sealed the second spot in the group, while Austalia finished third. The Australians and the Americans could not be separated on points, and the goal difference came in as the deciding point. Here is how the table looked like:





Final standings from Group G



The 🇺🇸 finishes second overall in the group and will face the winner of Group F on Friday in Yokohama.



Group F:



Caroline Weir hit an 85th-minute equalizer against Canada to ensure that team Great Britain finishes as the table toppers of Group F, as Canada finished runners up.

A crucial goal from Tanaka in the 77th minute against Chile gave Japan an essential three points and puts them as the best third-place team to qualify for the quarter-finalsquarter-finals.







Group G:



The Netherlands top the group with seven points, scoring 21 goals in three matches and conceding only 8. Brazil finished second with seven points but only had a goal difference of +6 compared to Brazil, while Zambia finished third and China PR fourth, both with one point each.

Netherlands beat China PR by 8-2 in the final game of the group, while Brazil just pipped ten women Zambia by 1-0.









Teams that qualified for the Quarter Finals:





Group A: Sweden and USA

Group B: Great Britain and Canada

Group C: Brazil and Netherlands

Third-placed teams: Australia and Japan

When is the Quarterfinals of Women's Football at the Tokyo Olympics?



The date reserved for the quarter-final is 30th July 2021.



Canada vs. Brazil at 1:30 pm

Great Britain vs. Australia 2:30 pm

Sweden vs. Japan 3:30 pm

Netherlands vs USA 4:30 pm

Chaveamento definido! ✅ #Tokyo2020



You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZD

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport