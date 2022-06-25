Women's U23 3-Nations Tournament LIVE: India vs USA — Blog, Updates, Results, Score, Goals

The Indian women's football team will look to beef up its attack when it takes on the USA in the second match of the three-nation U23 tournament at Laröds IP, Sweden on Saturday. India started its campaign against Sweden where they suffered an unfortunate loss because of an injury-time goal from Sweden. The Suren Chettri-coached side will look to produce the goods against USA.

Follow all the updates from the match on The Bridge's LIVE blog.









