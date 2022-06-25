Football
Women's U23 3-Nations Tournament LIVE: India vs USA — Blog, Updates, Results, Score, Goals
The Indian women's football team will look to beef up its attack when it takes on the USA in the second match of the three-nation U23 tournament. Follow LIVE updates.
The Indian women's football team will look to beef up its attack when it takes on the USA in the second match of the three-nation U23 tournament at Laröds IP, Sweden on Saturday. India started its campaign against Sweden where they suffered an unfortunate loss because of an injury-time goal from Sweden. The Suren Chettri-coached side will look to produce the goods against USA.
Follow all the updates from the match on The Bridge's LIVE blog.
Live Updates
- 25 Jun 2022 2:50 PM GMT
85’ Goal for USA!
Ava Cook scores from close range on the left flank.
IND 1-4 USA
- 25 Jun 2022 2:33 PM GMT
69’ Aditi collects a direct high ball from the corner kick taken by the USA
IND 1-2 USA
- 25 Jun 2022 2:19 PM GMT
55’ Jenna takes the free-kick shot from 15 yards outside the box but it hits the post and India survives another danger!
IND 1-2 USA
- 25 Jun 2022 1:47 PM GMT
41' Another attempt!
Grace finds the space to pass the ball to Pyari, but it lands up with Manisha in the centre, she shoots and is saved by the keeper!
IND 1-1 USA
- 25 Jun 2022 1:40 PM GMT
36’ CHANCE MISSED!
Pyari attempts another shot on goal but is unable to find the target.
IND 1-1 USA
- 25 Jun 2022 1:26 PM GMT
20’ India on attacking mode 💪
Grace gets the loose ball, and finds space to pass it to Pyari but couldn't connect!
IND 1-1 USA
- 25 Jun 2022 1:15 PM GMT
12’ Jenna Nighswonger takes the corner kick, she shoots but is cleared by Dalima!
IND 1-1 USA