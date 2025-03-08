Women in charge: Meet the women driving change in sports management and media

Sports is an industry historically dominated by men. Women have faced barriers, biases and underrepresentation.

Yet, in recent years, we have witnessed a growing wave of women stepping into leadership roles, breaking glass ceilings, and driving change in sports management, communication, and operations.

While the spotlight often remains on athletes and their on-field heroics, it is the tireless work of these women off the pitch that keeps the wheels of a sports club moving seamlessly.

On the International Women's Day, The Bridge brings forward the stories of three remarkable women who work behind the scenes in the Indian sports ecosystem.

Anamika Dinesan: From player to team manager

Hailing from Kozhikode, Kerala, Anamika Dinesan's journey in football began as a young girl when her father, a passionate Argentina fan, introduced her to the sport during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Her love for the game quickly evolved, leading her to represent Kerala at the junior level and play competitive football for nearly nine years.

However, Anamika's playing career came to an abrupt halt due to health issues, forcing her to step away from the field.

But her passion for football never wavered. At the age of 18, she secured her D-License and began coaching under-10 and under-12 categories in a local academy.

Anamika Dinesan

This was her first taste of coaching, and it eventually led her to join Sethu Madurai FC as a Team Manager and Assistant Coach after brief stints at Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC.

"I love football so much, I couldn't leave it entirely," she told this publication. "Managing and coaching was my way of staying close to the game."

Being a woman in a male-dominated space, Anamika often encountered subtle and explicit forms of gender bias.

There were times during training sessions when she was asked if she could even carry the goalposts or set up the cones – tasks traditionally associated with men. But Anamika never allowed those doubts to undermine her capabilities.

"The only way to answer those doubts is through my work. I just do it anyway and give my 100% every single day," she says firmly.

High-pressure situations are part of the job, whether it’s player transfers, accommodation issues, or personal challenges faced by players or coaches. Anamika understands the magnitude of her role and always strives to remain calm and composed.

"This is the field I love. Mistakes aren't an option, and I push myself through every tough situation," she adds.

When asked about the visibility of women's sports, Anamika acknowledges there has been an improvement, especially after the recent National Games.

However, the struggle for investment and sponsorships still persists. The disparity between men's and women's sports is stark, especially when it comes to long-term financial support.

"We barely get sponsors for our women’s teams, and if we do, it's never long-term. The men's teams have it relatively easier. I hope this changes soon," she concluded.

Prativa Panigrahi: The face of communication in Odisha FC

For Prativa Panigrahi, stepping into the sports industry was almost serendipitous.

Before joining Odisha FC as a Club Media Manager and Communications Lead, she worked at a news channel, primarily covering entertainment.

The transition to sports came when a friend informed her about a vacancy at Odisha FC during their debut season in 2019.

Without much hesitation, she applied, and the journey began.

"I came to watch a match at Kalinga Stadium during Odisha FC's very first season and later witnessed the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022. I never imagined working in sports, but I’m so glad I made that leap," said Prativa.

Working in football presented its own set of challenges, especially as a woman.

Prativa recalls moments when she had to put in extra effort to establish her credibility. Football, particularly in India, often comes with the assumption that men are more knowledgeable about the game.

"I did face moments where I felt I had to prove myself more, but thankfully I’ve been fortunate to work with a team that values hard work," she a.

Prativa with Odisha FC headcoach Sergio Lobera

Her role is as dynamic as it gets – from arranging press conferences and coordinating player interviews to handling social media content, match-day operations, and external communications. Every day is different, and the fast-paced nature of the job keeps her hooked.

"It’s not a routine 9 to 5 job. One day, you’re writing a press release; the next day, you’re on the training ground recording content with the players. It’s demanding but also incredibly fulfilling," says Prativa.

Promoting women's sports remains one of the significant challenges she encounters. Media coverage of women's teams often falls short in comparison to their male counterparts, and building visibility for female athletes is an ongoing battle.

"In the beginning, it was difficult to get media outlets interested in covering our women’s team. But I’ve seen progress. Now, local journalists come for training sessions and feature our young talents," Prativa beamed with pride.

The comparison of women’s sports to men’s sports continues to be a major barrier.

"People still ask about the men's team first. Very few know about our female players unless it's someone like Bala Devi or Pyari Xaxa. This narrative needs to change," she asserted.

Sakshi Shah: Championing visibility for female athletes

Sakshi Shah, Communications Consultant at WordsWork, has worked with top-tier clients like ISL teams, WPL franchises, and professional tennis players.

Her transition into sports communication was driven by her deep love for sports, shaped by her 18-year-long career as a professional karate athlete.

However, working in sports PR came with its own set of biases. "When I started, people assumed I was just doing this for pocket money or as a pastime. There was always an assumption that women don't know sports as well as men," says Sakshi.

She also faced situations where her professional credibility was constantly questioned.

"Men would often challenge my knowledge, especially in cricket. I would have to work twice as hard to be taken seriously. But now, when I speak with confidence, people listen and realize my value," she stated.

Sakshi Shah (right) with UP Warriorz batter Shweta Sehrawat

Sakshi strongly believes in increasing women’s representation in managerial and operational roles. "Even in WPL, most team managers and logistics heads are men. This has to change. We need to have more women leading in every department," she asserted.

Her work in promoting women athletes has also revealed media biases. "Female athletes are often asked about marriage, children, or their personal life instead of their game. Media coverage needs to be purely sport-centric, and that’s what I aim to push," she said.

She believes visibility is the key to driving change. "The more coverage women’s sports get, the more sponsors and fans it will attract. Media has a huge role to play in building these heroes," she said.

The landscape is gradually changing, however, the road ahead is still long – equal representation, financial backing for women’s sports, and breaking the gender stereotypes are challenges that persist.

But if there’s one thing these women have shown, it’s that they are more than capable of driving change from behind the scenes.