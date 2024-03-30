Women footballers accuse AIFF Ex-Co member of physical assault

Two women footballers from Khad FC have accused Deepak Sharma, an AIFF executive committee member, of physical assault during the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2 in Goa.

The players reported the incident to the AIFF’s competitions committee, alleging that Sharma entered their hotel room and assaulted them after a minor disagreement.

Highlighting a pattern of concerning behavior, the players claimed that Sharma had consistently displayed signs of intoxication during team travels, even consuming alcohol openly in their presence. This alarming conduct, coupled with the reported assault, instilled fear and apprehension among the players, prompting intervention from the Goa Football Association (GFA).

#Exclusive | News of the day in #IndianFootball ⚽️



Indian Women's League (IWL) 2 debutants City Bahadurgarh FC will field only eight players in their final group stage fixture against Khad FC.



✍️ @befikramusafirhttps://t.co/l0w6hKQmY2 — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) March 29, 2024

The Goa Football Association (GFA) intervened, securing a written assurance from the team manager regarding player safety and informing the police of the alleged assault. The AIFF promptly forwarded the complaint to its safety and safeguarding officer for action.



Valanka Alemao, chairperson of the AIFF women’s football committee, emphasized zero tolerance for such behavior. Despite the turmoil, the IWL 2 tournament proceeds, with Khad FC facing challenges both on and off the field.