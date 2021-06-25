Meet the women footballers who have more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently levelled Iranian footballer Ali Daei's record for most international goals. The 36-year-old achieved this feat when he netted a brace in Portugal's final league stage match in the 2020 Euros against France.



The Portuguese now has a total of 109 international goals against his name. But what if I tell you that even if Ronaldo scores a hat-trick in the next match, he would not be the highest goal scorer in the international circuit? Oh, then he will have to probably score five or six goals more for Portugal.

Nah, instead, to become the highest goal scorer in the international circuit, Ronaldo has to score 77 more times. Even then, he would just be tied for the top position!

Christine Sinclair

The record for most international goals in football is currently held by Christine Sinclair. A 38-year-old from Canada, Sinclair has scored a whopping 186 goals for her nation in football.

A forward, who usually plays in the position of an attacking midfielder, Sinclair has represented Canada in 297 matches en route to her 186 goals. Besides, she will be in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well, leading the Canadian women's team.

Abby Wambach

Christine Sinclair became the highest goal scorer in international football in January 2020 when she went past the record of former United States of America (USA) striker Abby Wambach, who has found the back of the net 184 times in 255 matches she has played in her career.

Mia Hamm

Yet another retired footballer from the USA, Mia Hamm scored a total of 158 international goals during her career. Currently aged 49, Hamm played for the US national team from 1987 to 2004.

Kristine Lilly

Another American on the list, Kristine Lilly plundered 130 goals in 354 matches for her nation. Her international career spanned from 1987 to 2010, and is the most capped international player in the history of football.

Birgit Prinz

A footballer from the country of Germany, Birgit Prinz is a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year. She scored a total of 128 goals in 214 matches before her retirement in 2011.

Julie Fleeting

A Scottish footballer, Julie Fleeting found the net 116 times in just 121 matches she played for the Scotland national team. She also holds the distinction of representing her country in two sports - football and basketball.

Alex Morgan

Probably one of the most popular women's footballer in recent times, Alex Morgan boasts of 110 international goals for the USA in 178 appearances. Just 31-years-old, Morgan is currently a vital cog in the wheel for USA.

No doubt Cristiano Ronaldo has now the joint-highest amount of goals in men's international football, but he still has a long way to go to be the highest goal scorer ever in international football.