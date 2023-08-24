Winning is the sole focus of Odisha FC says Raj Athwal

Odisha FC's remarkable journey to glory began when they defied all odds and clinched the Hero Super Cup, instantly becoming the talk of the town. But their accomplishments don't end there; they strategically brought on board the master tactician, Sergio Lobera, ahead of the Hero ISL season.

In the AFC Cup 2023/24 group stage draw, Odisha FC is placed in Group D alongside Bashundhara Kings, Maziya Sports & Recreation Club, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Continuing our conversation with Raj Athwal, the Director of Odisha FC, we delve into the club's innovative strategies for nurturing local talent at the grassroots level. All the while, they're gearing up for an exciting new season with their main team.

Sergio Lobera is a name synonymous with success in Indian football. With a track record of success, he has secured the Hero ISL shield twice, each time with a different club. Notably, he achieved a milestone by leading two ISL sides to the Asian Champions League.

The signing of coach Sergio Lobera was a significant coup for Odisha FC. In the face of competition from East Bengal, the club's discreet approach to negotiations played a pivotal role in sealing the deal.



Raj Athwal sheds light on their approach, stating, "Every time we make a signing, we maintain utmost confidentiality. We believe in keeping deals hushed. Our Head of Football Operations, General Manager, and I are the trio responsible for this process."

Athwal elaborates on the decision to bring Lobera on board, saying, "He's a proven winner, having conquered every facet of Indian football. Every one of us—whether in the media or a football club—strives for excellence. This ethos is ingrained in the club's fabric. We're here not just to compete, but to stand among the best."

"And it's no surprise," Raj continues, "that top-notch players actively express their desire to play in India. This endorsement makes our job easier. Lobera is resolute, knows his objectives, and possesses the skill to achieve them. I admire that quality. We're fortunate to have someone of his caliber, someone who can extract the best from everyone."

Sergio Lobera (Image via Odisha FC)

Odisha FC's aspirations extend beyond participation; they're aiming for victory. Raj emphasizes the club's goals for the upcoming season, saying, "We're in it to win trophies. Ideally, we want to secure the league shield, the play-off trophy, and the Federation Cup. Winning is only aim."



Recruitment takes center stage, with Raj affirming, "It's crucial to pick the right foreign players—assessing not only their skills but also their attributes and qualities." Additionally, the club fosters an environment where foreign players mentor young Indian talents, helping them grasp the nuances of professional football..

Grassroots initiatives: Nurturing local talent

The grassroots programs of Odisha FC have seen remarkable success, with the reserves team participating in the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time, securing a respectable third place finish. However, their achievements extend beyond the pitch as they focus on engaging and developing local talent, particularly players from underprivileged backgrounds.

According to Athwal, "About 80% players in our Reserves Team are Odia. Many are from underprivileged families." He further added, "Our women’s team last year had 75% Odia girls, most of whom came from underprivileged areas." This season, the club is taking their grassroots efforts to the next level by conducting tours across various districts of Odisha. These tours, tailored for both boys and girls, aim to identify and nurture potential talent. Moreover, "Coach workshops will be conducted during these tours to ensure quality coaching at the grassroots level."

Odisha FC reserves in the 132nd Durand Cup

Odisha FC will form U10, U13, U15, and U17 teams in collaboration with the Government of Odisha. These teams will exclusively consist of Odia players, reinforcing the club's commitment to developing local talent from a young age.



Promoting football through collaborations

Odisha FC's collaboration efforts to promote football among young players involve various avenues. "Interschool tournaments and small-sided competitions, such as 7v7 and 9v9, are open to academies, organizations, and communities," said Athwal. The club's unique initiative, the Junior Juggernauts League, stands out as a mixed-gender league where both girls and boys play together, encouraging gender equality.

"Academies within schools will be established to offer year-round football training, ensuring that young talents receive consistent guidance and nurturing." These collaborations aim to create an ecosystem where football can flourish among the youth of Odisha.

Promoting gender equality

Recognizing the importance of equal opportunities, Odisha FC ensures that girls and boys receive the same amenities, training, and follow the same professional coaching programs.

"The Junior Juggernauts League is a mixed gender-based league where the girls and boys play together. Our academy will be open to both girls and boys who will get equal amenities and training from the same professional coaches and follow the same training program." Raj adds.

Long-Term Visions

Odisha FC's long-term vision for grassroots football centers around creating a seamless pathway for young players.

"The academy will be recruiting kids from various age groups and as they move up the age groups, they will have an opportunity to play for our youth teams followed by the reserves and finally the senior team," Athwal stated. Grassroots tours serve as a platform to identify and nurture talent into the youth and reserves teams.

Strong Government support

Athwal mentions that community outreach events last season helped the club gain positive recognition.

"An extensive and engaging grassroots program has been planned for the upcoming season which will engage more people and kids and thus help us in developing football in the state of Odisha. The strong support from the state government has been instrumental in providing world-class training facilities, pitches, and stadiums."

Athwal highlighted the government's role, saying, "I've never seen government so proactively responsive and working to help us. They have provided a first-class state of sports and football infrastructure."

With robust grassroots initiatives, equal opportunities, strategic collaborations, and a focused coach selection, the club is poised for excellence in Indian football. Under the guidance of a visionary coach and a dedicated team, Odisha FC's aspirations to clinch trophies and compete at the highest level remain unwavering

