Ivan Vukomanovic's suspension: The controversial remarks that led to disciplinary action

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee recently took action against Kerala Blasters coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, imposing a one-match ban and a fine of Rs 50,000 following his scathing criticism of referees.

The incident occurred after the game against Chennaiyin FC, where both teams experienced contentious match-deciding errors.

In the post-match press conference, Vukomanovic expressed his frustration, pinpointing specific instances that, according to him, contributed to the unfavourable outcome for the Kerala Blasters. He highlighted an offside situation and a questionable second goal, criticising the referees for their perceived lack of action.

"It was in front of the bench; the player was in an offside position, and there was another player influencing the goalkeeper. The referees haven't reacted at that time (first goal). I'm fed up; I don't want to talk about it anymore. Then the second goal, it's a clear foul. How can they not see it, the linesman? All this time, we are frustrated even though we want to stay positive," Vukomanovic stated.

The coach went further, attributing the issues to the capabilities of the referees and suggesting a systemic problem with their education and opportunities.

"These referees are not capable of managing the game, but in the end, it's not their fault. It's the fault of the guys who are educating them, and giving them a chance to be on the pitch. I'm sorry, but this year, the playoffs, trophies, whatever it is, won't be decided by the teams. It'll be decided by the referees. We are tired of talking about this. I hope they improve. This is killing the spirit of the game," he remarked.

Vukomanovic's strong words not only reflected his frustration with the specific decisions made during the match but also raised broader concerns about the overall quality of refereeing in the league. His comments suggest a lack of confidence in the referees and the system responsible for their training and development.

While Vukomanovic's remarks were harsh, the countless costly errors by referees in each game remain undeniable. Sending apology letters after robbing clubs of match points will not uplift the league standards.