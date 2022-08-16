"Who are these third parties?" — AIFF ban turns political as Congress questions BJP

The ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) by FIFA seems to have turned political in the country, with the Indian National Congress (INC) questioning the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on twitter.

"The suspension of AIFF by FIFA raises many question, the biggest and most important being - Who are these 'Third Parties'? Will PM Modi or his party answer," the INC tweeted with a image.

The image read, "BJP's golden era of Indian sports - AIFF suspended by FIFA, India will no longer host the Women's World Cup."





The global football governing body, FIFA, had on Tuesday suspended the AIFF citing 'third-party intervention.' This suspension means that India can currently not host the upcoming U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup in October 2022.







