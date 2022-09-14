Who is the only Indian man to play in UEFA Europa League qualifying competition?

The ongoing 14th season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, on Tuesday, featured an interesting sports question for a whopping INR. 25 lakh.

The host Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant Tushar about who is the first and only Indian man to play in the UEFA Europa League qualifying tournament.

In 2016, who became the first, and to the date, only Indian man to play in the UEFA Europa League qualifying competition?

The answer to this question is the current Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The now 30-year-old had played for FC Stabaek during the 2016 Europa League qualifying competition in an away match against IK Start.

FC Stabaek won the match 5-0 and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu became the first Indian man to play in the Europa League qualifying competition.

The options for this question in Kaun Banega Crorepati included Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Brandon Fernandes apart from Sandhu.







