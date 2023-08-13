Who is Nandhakumar Sekar, East Bengal's hero in the Kolkata derby?

There is an old saying in the Kolkata Maidan that the derby always produces a new hero. In 1997, rookie Baichung Bhutia etched into the hearts of East Bengal fans by scoring a hat trick against Mohun Bagan.



Since then, the century-old derby, the oldest in Asia, has seen many players rise to fame. Of late, Kiyan Nassiri, Do Dong Hyun, Jobby Justin, and Hugo Boumous became famous due to their excellent performances in the pulsating matches, the fan favourites.

Following the identical pattern, this season's first Kolkata derby witnessed the emergence of a hero in Nandhakumar Sekar. His 60th-minute strike in the Durand Cup Group A match against Mohun Bagan helped East Bengal win a derby after four years.

Although he has been criticised for lacking the ability to pull the sprint in the box, Nandha's sense of positioning, deftness in placements and eye for goals made him a valuable addition to East Bengal's arsenal in the 2023-24 season. If he remains fit and maintains his momentum, his dashes down the right wing will ease Carles Cuadrat's pressure as the season's biggest competition Indian Super League awaits us.



A high-calibre winger

Nandha is currently one of the finest wingers in the country. The 27-year-old from Chennai started his career with the Hindustan Eagles FC in 2014. In the 2017-18 season, he was roped in by Chennai City FC. He made his I-League debut against Shillong Lajong FC, and that season, he played six matches, scoring two goals.

But he came into the limelight only while playing for Odisha FC, where he showcased his outstanding dribbling skills and ability to score from long rangers, like the one he scored on Saturday against Mohun Bagan, dispatching a left-footed scorcher just outside the box, deceiving his marker after running nearly half of the pitch.



His performance in the 2022 season caught the eyes of the East Bengal recruiters; as a result, he was roped in by the Red and Gold brigade for the ongoing season. It was also due to his impressive performances in the ISL that he has already earned his place in the Indian team and played two matches.

Why is Nandha important for East Bengal?

Since last season, the right-wing has been a trouble zone for East Bengal. Last season, Stephen Constantine tried Sumit Passi, VP Suhair, and Aniket in that position, but none of them could live up to the demand of the position.

The new coach of East Bengal, Cuadrat, preferred to play with a 5-4-1 formation against Mohun Bagan, where wingers have an essential part to play. In their first match of the season against Bangladesh Army, Nandha and Naorem Mahesh Singh constantly interchanged their positions, making it nearly impossible for the opponents to mark them.

Nandha and Mahesh along with Siveiro became more effective in the Kolkata derby. East Bengal created many chances from the wings and kept Mohun Bagan defence under pressure, effecting a solid combination in the wings. If Javier Siveiro and Jordan Elsey had not wasted two opportunities, East Bengal would have won the match with more goals to their credit.

However, the biggest positive for Cuadrat from the season's first derby is Nandha's form and long-range shooting skills, which will come in handy for East Bengal going ahead in the season.

Glimmer of hope

This win against ISL champions Mohun Bagan after a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army is surely an indication of revival in the East Bengal camp. The iconic club had been in turmoil last season, with internal problems and poor management, among other things, affecting the team. East Bengal finished in the bottom rung of the ISL in the previous three seasons.

Finally, this win against archrivals, coming at the onset of the season, will be a big boost for the club. With Nandha, Harmanjot Singh Khabraa, Elsey, and Saul Crespo showing intent to carry the team on their shoulders, and putting up tremendous efforts, East Bengal fans have reasons to believe in this team and expect good results.