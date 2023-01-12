Which clubs have received a transfer ban in history of Indian Football?

You might think that the ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) which took place on 16th August, 2022, was the only time FIFA took such a decision on Indian Football. However, various clubs across I-League and the Indian Super League have received transfer bans from the apex body for different reasons.

It's important to note that most, if not all, of such cases concerning transfer bans arise from a club's failure to pay off a player's dues or honour their contract to the letter.

East Bengal

ISL outfit East Bengal was the most recent recipient of a transfer ban from FIFA. Due to non-payment of dues to contracted player Omid Singh, the body sent out a circular to its member associations notifying them of the club's ban effective from 1st January, 2023, till further notice. This has made the club bereft of the ability to register new players.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Kolkata-side has been handed such a ban. Back in 2021, it was a similar case of non-payment of salary when former player Johny Acosta had complained to FIFA about not receiving his salary.

Kerala Blasters

Another ISL club to have been exempted from transfer activities was Kerala Blasters. On June 7, 2021, the AIFF had conveyed FIFA's order to the club after foreigner Matej Poplatnik's salary was unpaid.

Ultimately, the Kerala-based side were swift in their action and paid off the dues within the stipulated time period.

Chennai City FC

The 2018-19 I-League champions were barred from participating in the 2021-22 season after the club failed to fulfill certain AIFF guidelines. Moreover, it was during the same time when the side was also serving a FIFA transfer ban which rendered them unable to sign any players.

Gokulam Kerala FC

Another outfit from 'God's own country', Gokulam Kerala was handed a two-window transfer ban after a tiff over player Malemngamba Meetei's contract arose. After his move to the I-League side on a three-year contract, the club purportedly terminated the winger's contract after just one year.

A compensation amount of 18 lakhs was required by the club to pay the player. After a long back-and-forth between the club and the player, matters were ultimately resolved.

Punjab FC

Formerly known as Minerva Punjab, the I-League side was handed a three-window ban by FIFA over player Hristijan Denkovski's dues not being paid. The ban, which was given on 13th July, 2020, was lifted just after four days after the club acted promptly and did its due dilligence.

TRAU FC

The Northeasters outfit was handed a multi-window ban after it was guilty of not paying their player Abednego Tetteh's wages properly. It seems that the multi-window was eventually lifted seeing that the 6th placed team in the ongoing 2022-23 I-League season is once again in the market for players.

FC Pune City

Now defunct as a club, an erstwhile ISL side FC Pune City was found guilty of signing player Nestor Gordillo from Chennai City FC without paying a transfer fee, and when the player was still under contract with his former employers. This led to a transfer ban, which ultimately made the owners close soon after.