ISL: FIFA imposes transfer ban on East Bengal

The global football governing body FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on ISL outfit East Bengal for non-payment of dues to players. The ban has been effective from the start of this year.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday, revealed that a ban has been imposed on the Red and Gold Brigade via a circular addressed to its member associations.

"This circular is to notify all Member Associations and stakeholders of the All India Football Federation that a ban on registration of new players has been imposed on East Bengal FC," the circular signed by AIFF general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran read.





The ban is expected to continue till the club clears all its dues.

"The ban is effective from 1st January 2023 until further notice, as per the communication received from FIFA's Player Status Department," the circular further read.

As per reports, FIFA gave a 45-day notice to East Bengal in August last year. Since the dues were not cleared, the ban kicked in this year.

This is not the first time that a transfer ban has been imposed on East Bengal though. The club endured a similar ban due to non-payment of dues to three Indian players back in the 2021 season as well.



