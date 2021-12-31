ISL 2021-22: "When we lose, we lose as a team," says Chennaiyin FC head coach Božidar Bandović

Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC with a scoreline of 4-2 in the 45th match of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League. It was 2-1 in favour of Bengaluru FC at halftime and they went on to extend their lead to 4-2 in the second half of the match.

With this victory, Bengaluru FC are now ninth in the league with nine points from nine games whereas Chennaiyin FC are now at 6th position with 11 points from 8 games. Chennaiyin FC's Head Coach Božidar Bandović addressed the media after the match.

Here are a few things that he said in the post match press conference.

Three losses in Four games



The Montenegrin tactician was asked about Chennaiyin FC declining their form and what is going wrong with the team. "If I speak about this game, we did very well in making chances. After 1-0, we played very well. We made a very good first half. We made some changes, we even got an injury," Bandović answered

He added on, "Coming inside the game with scoring the goal the way we do, no matter how we score but we were making many chances, pushing and trying hard to press. For most of the game we did well but now we lost the game. We don't take anything. Now, we need to improve and see how we can avoid the mistakes that we made as a team,"

Tactics after scoring

The media enquired that whether it was a tactical decision to get back to defence after scoring a goal. Bandović answered that it was not the decision. "Maybe we had the pressure of the result, we lost some second balls, but we were in the game. We had chances to score the goals and maybe even finish the game in the first half," he added.

Rahim Ali joining; Via ISL Media

Blame on the whole team or the defence?



The next question that was asked to the Chennaiyin FC head coach was whether conceding so many goals since the previous matches were to be blamed on the whole team or the defence. "The whole team because everybody now is pointing individual mistakes because there are so many games. Even when you see the other games, there will be individual mistakes, they happen. When we lose, we lose as a team but I always believe that you either win or you learn." This was Bandović's response to that question.



