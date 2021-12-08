When late General Bipin Rawat admired Indian Football

In an unfortunate incident, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed when an IAF Chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

General Rawat was also a very big admirer of football; (Image via Durand Cup)

Known as one of the finest ever to serve the Indian Army, General Rawat was also a very big admirer of football. Under his able leadership, the sports culture within the defense forces rose to a great level.

A very big enthusiast of football, General Rawat once said, "Football is a game of skill, stamina, teamwork and it promotes sportsmanship. These are qualities vital for the development of the mind and body and we hope to encourage the youth to take the sport in large numbers."



General Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He rose through the ranks and was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India and assumed office from 1 January 2020. General served as 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 26th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army.

The general played a key role in getting the Durand Cup back to its former glory in order to take the standards of Indian football higher. "We are convinced that this tournament will provide an opportunity in raising the standards of football in our country," Rawat had expressed in a speech.



General Rawat's death is a loss for the whole country. Although General will not be here to guide us, his legacy will always remain through us.