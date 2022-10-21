West Bengal hattrick hero Naro Hari Shrestha signs for Gokulam Kerala FC

Narohari Shrestha has penned a deal with Gokulam Kerala FC. A source close to the development confirmed he had signed a long-term contract with the club. The club may soon announce the signing.



About the player



Narohari started his football career for the Salgaocar U-18 team. After that in 2016, he made a move to DSK Shivajians. He played three matches for the Pune-based club. He also has experience representing the likes of Mohun Bagan AC, Peerless FC, Fateh Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru United, and Calcutta Customs. He played eight matches in the 2nd division I-league and two games in the I-league qualifiers.

He rose to prominence for his brilliant hat trick for the West Bengal football team against Kerala at the National Games final in Gujarat. His excellent performance in the National games caught the attention of the football scouts, and many I League clubs were interested in recruiting him. Narohari mainly plays as a striker. But he is also well adept at playing as a right winger and attacking midfielder.

Gokulam Kerala FC in I-League



Gokulam Kerala FC had two successful I-league seasons. They performed admirably under the supervision of Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Even in the AFC Cup group stage, they outperformed expectations by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in their first game.



Vincenzo Alberto resigned after the squad was eliminated from the AFC Cup group round. Richard Towa, his replacement, has been just appointed. Everton Kaka, a Brazilian midfielder, has joined GKFC as well. They have also borrowed Rahul Raju. Former midfielder Arjun Jayaraj returned to them during the transfer window after a stint with Kerala United FC.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, will have to deal with the departure of defender David Simbo, who has joined NEROCA FC. They didn't take part in the Durand Cup in 2022. They may, however, compete in the IFA Shield as part of their pre-season preparation.

