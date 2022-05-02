West Bengal captain's house damaged in storm on Santosh Trophy Final eve

West Bengal is set to play their 46th Santosh Trophy final on Monday against Kerala. A night before the final, tragedy struck the captain of the West Bengal team Monotosh Chakladar.



On Sunday night, the captain learned that while he was busy practising for the final, his house in Chinsurah, West Bengal was ravaged by a thunderstorm.



Chakladar, who has grown up in the 10x10 square-feet house is somehow holding his nerves before playing the final on Monday evening.



As reported by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Chakladar's house is logged with water and its roof has blown away in the wind. His father, who is a carpenter and his mother, who works as domestic help, have been seeking help from neighbours to drain the water out of their house.



Despite leading his state in the Santosh Trophy final, Chakladar and his family haven't been able to afford a good house for themselves. His footballing equipment remains stored inside an electric meter room. Though several promises were made to him about employment, he hasn't been able to land a job.



As the 22-year-old takes the field at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium tonight, his parents would be praying for their son to lift the coveted Santosh Trophy and bring pride to West Bengal.