After the goalless draw against SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic spoke about their worries, woes and areas to improve for their upcoming matches. The Marina Machans failed to grab all vital three points against SC East Bengal. Though they played better football compared to their opponents, they couldn't utilize the chances which lead to the goalless draw.



Disappointed with the match result

After the goalless draw against SC East Bengal Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic spoke about their worries, woes and areas to improve. Chennaiyin FC played much better football compared to their opponents but they failed to score.

Though they created quite a few clear cut chances both in the first as well as in the second half they couldn't utilize the chances. When being asked on this issue Bozidar claimed, ''We played well, we dominated the whole match and created a few chances but failed to score. I am not happy with the match result. We are not at all happy with 1 point as we were the better team on the field. But we have to stay positive with the way we played.''

Table Topper

With this goalless draw against SC East Bengal, The Marina Machans went at the top of the table. When being asked on this issue Bozidar declared, ''The only thing which I am thinking now is about the next match. I am not at all looking at the league table nor I am counting points. The only thing about which I am thinking is our next match. We want to go match by match and I am quite confident with my team.''

About Rahim Ali's performance

Chennaiyin FC's young forward Rahim Ali played a fantastic match. The way he was moving with as well as of the ball and creating chances for his team was a treat to watch. He is the only Indian player who has been playing as number 9 and is leading the attacking line. All the other teams are playing their foreign strikers as number 9 except Chennaiyin FC. Bozidar claimed, ''Rahim played quite well though he missed those clear cut chances I am happy with the way he had playing and we should feel proud that we are the only team that had been playing with the domestic player as the number 9 ''. He looked quite angry and declared, " Rahim missed quite a few chances but no one should judge him on this perspective he will definitely score goals we have to keep faith in him''.



