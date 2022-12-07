WATCH: YouTuber Speed makes fun of fan's dialect at FIFA World Cup

Famous YouTuber Speed was seen making fun of a fan's dialect when both crossed paths at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The content creator assumed that the person was from Japan and repeatedly screamed 'Konichiwa' in his now trademark tone.

However, the football fan, draped in an Argentina jersey, tried to correct Speed by saying that he in fact was Chinese, but to no avail. This moment, like many others, has once again divided the internet. While many are shrugging it off as being immature due to the creator being just 17-year-old, many are labelling this act outright disrespectful.

Watch the moment here:

IShowSpeed has now been clipped making fun of a fans dialect



Despite repeated pleas that he is not Japanese, Speed continued to say "Konnichiwa" pic.twitter.com/V3LYYG2Eya — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) December 6, 2022

The YouTuber has come under fire in the past few months where his past clips have been pointed at and criticised. One includes him directing sexist remarks at a girl on a Valorant lobby, a video game. On another ocassion, he was accused of promoting a scam under the garb of cryptocurrency.

Ultimately, the teen issued public apologies for both situations and it remains to be seen if he does the same with this one.