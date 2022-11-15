WATCH: Toni Kroos plays football with Indian challenge winner

Indian wonder kid Aaron Raphael, a budding footballer from Bengaluru, met Toni Kroos in Madrid. The youngster earned this special meeting after winning the KickInto2022 challenge held by the Toni Kroos Academy.

After exchanging pleasantries and gifts, it was time for the personal training session with Kroos which came with the trip. Many videos are coming out of Spain which the palpable excitement on both Toni and Aaron's faces.

In this clip, you can see the Real Madrid star teaching a trick shot to Raphael, who shoots the ball at Kroos and then into the net. Watch this hilarious yet heartwarming moment here:



