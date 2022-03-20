WATCH: Temporary gallery collapses during a football match in Kerala; 200 injured

In the middle of a football match at Poongoode, in Kerala's Malappuram district, a temporary gallery collapsed leading to at least 200 people getting injured, with 5 of them being critically hurt as well, on Saturday night.

The makeshift gallery stand, which is usually made out of bamboo and areca nut tree slats couldn't withstand the weight of a large number of fans and their enthusiasm during the match between United FC Nellikuthu and Royal Travels FC Kozhikode, as a part of the sevens football match.

#WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

According to the local police, there were more than 1000 people in the gallery when it collapsed around 9.30 p.m. With summer showers having taken place recently, the locals of the region felt that the collapse was aggravated by that as well.



The sudden collapse spread panic and left many football fans with broken arms and other injuries as they were rushed to nearby hospitals around Wandoor. Several children were also left injured by this.

The organisers, on their part, did not restrict the crowd, according to the locals, even after seeing that the gallery stands are full - which further caused the collapse.

