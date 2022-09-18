WATCH: Sunil Chhetri helps families of teammates get water, chairs post Durand Cup final

Bengaluru FC, on Sunday, clinched the 2022 Durand Cup title with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in the final. With this win at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata, the Blues completed their set of Indian domestic trophies having clinched each of them at least once.

While the Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri failed to get on the scoresheet during the final despite coming agonisingly close on a couple of occasions, he still stood out for his antics off the field.

The Indian football captain was spotted helping his teammates' families get water and chairs right after the match. This after he spent close to 100 minutes running around on the field and bagging the Durand Cup trophy for the first time for Bengaluru FC.

Sunil Chhetri helping the family members of his teammates get chairs and water bottles after the FT whistle ❤️



Captain Leader Legend - for a reason!#DurandCup2022 | #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fOpnK85ihv — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) September 18, 2022



