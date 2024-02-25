Watch: Peter Hartley accuses Real Kashmir's Shaher Shaheen of spitting

During the heated encounter between Real Kashmir and Inter Kashi in the I-League today, accusations flew as Peter Heartly, a player for Inter Kashi, alleged that Shaher Shaheen of Real Kashmir spat on his face. Peter Heartly's frustration peaked when he was shown a red card for vehemently urging the referee to take action against Shaheer Shaheen following the alleged spitting incident. Real Kashmir's equalizer during injury time further fueled the tension surrounding the game.

Taking to Twitter to express his dismay, Peter Heartly, a seasoned professional with 17 years in the footballing arena, decried the incident, stating, "17 years I’ve played professional football. Today I was spat into my face by number 16 of Real Kashmir. I’ve played in India for 4 years. This is not acceptable in our sport and certainly not acceptable in this country. I will be exploiting the options to report this player."

