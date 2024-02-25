Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Watch: Peter Hartley accuses Real Kashmir's Shaher Shaheen of spitting

Controversy erupts as Real Kashmir's Shaher Shaheen is accused of spitting on Inter Kashi's Peter Heartly during an intense I-League clash.

Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley spoke exclusively to The Bridge after the draw against SC East Bengal; (Image via ISL)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Feb 2024 6:40 PM GMT

During the heated encounter between Real Kashmir and Inter Kashi in the I-League today, accusations flew as Peter Heartly, a player for Inter Kashi, alleged that Shaher Shaheen of Real Kashmir spat on his face. Peter Heartly's frustration peaked when he was shown a red card for vehemently urging the referee to take action against Shaheer Shaheen following the alleged spitting incident. Real Kashmir's equalizer during injury time further fueled the tension surrounding the game.

Taking to Twitter to express his dismay, Peter Heartly, a seasoned professional with 17 years in the footballing arena, decried the incident, stating, "17 years I’ve played professional football. Today I was spat into my face by number 16 of Real Kashmir. I’ve played in India for 4 years. This is not acceptable in our sport and certainly not acceptable in this country. I will be exploiting the options to report this player."

Watch:


I-LeagueReal Kashmir FCInter Kashi
