WATCH: Kerala Blasters fans give rousing welcome to Ivan Vukomanovic on his return after walk-off

The fans of ISL outfit Kerala Blasters, on Saturday, gave a rousing welcome to coach Ivan Vukomanovic as he arrived in Kochi after the team's walkout last night against Bengaluru FC.

In videos, now viral on social media, hundreds of fans can be seen at the Cochin International Airport shouting and cheering the Serbian manager's name.









Kerala Blasters had, on Saturday, staged a walk-off in their ISL eliminator clash against the Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri scored from a freekick before the referee's whistle in the extra time.

The referee allowed the goal to stand despite the protest from Ivan Vukomanovic and co. after which the Serbian called his players off the field and stormed off the field.

Bengaluru FC were handed the win, following the walkout, and have advanced to the semifinal of the 2022-23 ISL season.

Though the Kerala Blasters have not released any official statement about their stance on the incident, the team's fans seem to be rallying around the coach for his decision.