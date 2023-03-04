Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

WATCH: Kerala Blasters fans give rousing welcome to Ivan Vukomanovic on his return after walk-off

Kerala Blasters; fans gave a rousing welcome to coach Ivan Vukomanovic as he arrived in Kochi after the team's walkout last night against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters Walk Off
X

Kerala Blasters walked off the pitch in their ISL clash against Bengaluru FC (Source: ISL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 March 2023 11:48 AM GMT

The fans of ISL outfit Kerala Blasters, on Saturday, gave a rousing welcome to coach Ivan Vukomanovic as he arrived in Kochi after the team's walkout last night against Bengaluru FC.

In videos, now viral on social media, hundreds of fans can be seen at the Cochin International Airport shouting and cheering the Serbian manager's name.



Kerala Blasters had, on Saturday, staged a walk-off in their ISL eliminator clash against the Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri scored from a freekick before the referee's whistle in the extra time.

The referee allowed the goal to stand despite the protest from Ivan Vukomanovic and co. after which the Serbian called his players off the field and stormed off the field.

Bengaluru FC were handed the win, following the walkout, and have advanced to the semifinal of the 2022-23 ISL season.

Though the Kerala Blasters have not released any official statement about their stance on the incident, the team's fans seem to be rallying around the coach for his decision.

Football Indian Football Kerala Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters ISL 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X