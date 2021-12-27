WATCH: Kerala Blaster's 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 2021-22

Kerala Blasters hosted Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa for the 41st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22. The match ended in a one-all draw as Greg Stewart and Sahal Abdul Samad found the net for JFC and KBFC respectively.

With this draw, Jamshedpur FC now sits in the second position with 13 points from 8 games, just above Kerala Blasters who have 13 points from 8 games too. Check out the highlights from the match curated by The Bridge