WATCH: Kerala Blaster's 2-2 draw against FC Goa in Indian Super League 2021-22

Kerala Blasters took on the FC Goa side in this year's first Indian Super League match. The deadlock was broken pretty fast by the Blasters from a corner kick and they took total control over FC Goa by the half-hour mark thanks to a probable goal of the season from Luna.

However, FC Goa fought back swiftly after going 2-0 down and thanks to their foreign attacking duo, The Gaurs were leveled by halftime. The second half was mostly in favor of FC Goa with some occasional counterattacks from Kerala Blasters but the scoreline remain unchanged.

Check out the highlights from the match curated by The Bridge