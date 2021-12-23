WATCH: Kerala Blaster FC's thumping 3-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters FC continues their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League 2021-22 with a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in a dominating encounter.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring for the Yellow Army as early as the ninth minute giving his side a boost of confidence. Sahal Abdul Samad scored in the 27th minute for his rebound to give Kerala the deserving lead.

Vishal Kaith seemed to have averted the danger after he made a forced save out of Sahal's volley, but Sahal rendered him helpless with his rebound.

The third and final nail to the coffin came in the 79th minute when Adrian Luna found his first goal of the season. The win saw Kerala Blasters FC enter the top four while Chennaiyin sit in sixth.

As enthralling as the encounter has been, we at The Bridge picked out some of the highlights from the high voltage clash.



