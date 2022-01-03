WATCH: Jamshedpur FC's 0-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 2021-22

The Indian Super League encounter between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa was a quiet but enthralling affair with Chennaiyin snatching the win by 1-0. It was Lukas Gikiewicz who broke the deadlock in the 31st minute as he headed in a brilliant free kick from Vladimir Koman and Jamshedpur FC couldn't find a way to come back after that.

This win takes Chennaiyin to the third in the table while Jamshedpur stays sixth. Sajid Dhot was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his sensational display in defence on debut. The match saw a lot of sensational moments.

