WATCH: India's winning moment at 2025 SAFF U19 Final against Bangladesh

The Indian men's football team registered a hard-fought 4-3 win on penalties against Bangladesh to be crowned the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship winners at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

As captain Shami Singamayum scored the winning penalty to take India to a record extending tenth SAFF title, the packed Golden Jubilee Stadium erupted.

The skipper went on a celebratory run, shirt less.

The victory, for India, was sweeter as they trailed 2-3 after three shots apiece in the penalty shoot-out.

Bangladesh, however, missed their next two shots, giving India a sniff at victory. The hosts grabbed it with both hands with Jodric Abranches and Singamayum scoring the next two attempts to clinch the title.

WATCH India's winning moment here







