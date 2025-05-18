SAFF U19 C'ship Final LIVE: India lead Bangladesh 1-0 at half-time – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

SAFF U19 Final LIVE: Hosts India is all set to take on neighbours Nepal in the final of the 2025 SAFF Men's U19 Championships at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh.

India will look to win a record extending tenth SAFF age-group title, having previously won the U15, U16, and U17 tournaments twice each, and the U18, U19 and U20 once each.

The Blue colts stormed their way into the final, maintaining a clean sheet in all the three matches they have played. All this while pumping eight goals past Sri Lanka, four past Nepal, and three past Maldives.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, come in following a 2-1 win over Nepal in the semi-finals.

Who will emerge victorious in the title clash?

