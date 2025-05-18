Football
SAFF U19 C'ship Final LIVE: India lead Bangladesh 1-0 at half-time – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 SAFF Men's U19 Final between India and Bangladesh.
SAFF U19 Final LIVE: Hosts India is all set to take on neighbours Nepal in the final of the 2025 SAFF Men's U19 Championships at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh.
India will look to win a record extending tenth SAFF age-group title, having previously won the U15, U16, and U17 tournaments twice each, and the U18, U19 and U20 once each.
The Blue colts stormed their way into the final, maintaining a clean sheet in all the three matches they have played. All this while pumping eight goals past Sri Lanka, four past Nepal, and three past Maldives.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, come in following a 2-1 win over Nepal in the semi-finals.
Who will emerge victorious in the title clash?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates:
- 18 May 2025 3:40 PM GMT
INDIA MISS!
Suraj Singh is once again sent the wrong way as Murshid Ali scores for Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Rohen Singh misses for India. Ismail Hossain has blocked a rather poor shot from the Indian and put Bangladesh in driver's seat.
IND 1-2 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:39 PM GMT
Both teams score first attempt
Mithu Chowdhury sends Suraj Singh the wrong way to open scoring for Bangladesh, while Md Arbash scores for India with pure placement.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:35 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
That bit of play also brings up the final whistle. The match has ended 1-1. India scored in just the second minute and Bangladesh finally hit back just after the hour mark.
Both teams matched each other's intensity and as a result the deadlock remains.
We'll move into penalty shoot outs to decide the champions of the 2025 SAFF U19 Men's Championships.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:33 PM GMT
95' - GOAL LINE CLEARANCE, BANGLADESH!
Hossain once again comes down from his post to cut down the angle, but this time he can't neither collect the ball nor clear it away cleanly.
India with a massive chance to put the final nail in the coffin but the shot is not the best. A comfortable goal line clearance, second of the night, from Bangladesh.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:28 PM GMT
90' - Five minutes added
Five minutes added to the clock at the end of regulation time. Can either of these side score? Or will be head into a penalty shootout to crown the 2025 SAFF U19 Men's Champions?
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:27 PM GMT
90' - SAVE, HOSSAIN!
India with a good run from the right and Ismail Hossain once again comes down from his post to cut down the angle and deny the hosts. That could have been the match for India.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:21 PM GMT
84' - Time running out
The clock is ticking down and both teams seem short of ideas at the moment. A lot of midfield exchanges and long passes. Nothing good enough to threaten the goalkeepers.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:12 PM GMT
75' - India go wide
A good receive and pull back from Yohaan Benjamin inside the box before he passes. An unmarked, rushing Rishi Singh does manage to reach in time, but he puts it wide.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:09 PM GMT
71' - Ismail Hossain with a good take
Free kick from a long distance from India and they are yet again on point. Md Arbash with the shot this time and Ismail does well to collect it low. Gets a pat on his head from a teammate does the goalkeeper.
IND 1-1 BAN
- 18 May 2025 3:01 PM GMT
61' - BANGLADESH EQUALISE!
They had been threatening this since the final stages of the first half and it has finally arrived. India's run of clean sheets at the 2025 SAFF Championship has been brought to an end.
A corner for Bangladesh, after a fantastic save from Suraj Singh and they take full advantage.
Much like late in the first half, it is total chaos in front of the goal after the corner is delivered in. Bangladesh manage to get a shot this time and Suraj Singh let's the ball slip through.
It hits the goalkeeper's hands before storming into the net.
Bangladesh have silenced the packed house in Arunachal Pradesh.
IND 1-1 BAN