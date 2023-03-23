WATCH: East Bengal's Aditya Patra saves penalty against ATK Mohun Bagan

East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan shared spoils in a mini-derby at the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2023 edition on Thursday at the Naihati stadium. The arch-rivals played out a 0-0 stalemate.

However, the Mariners, who had players with Indian Super League experience, had a golden opportunity in the dying moments of the game to take the lead via a penalty. ISL winner Lalrinliana Hnamte stepped up to take it, but it wasn't meant to be for the youngster.

East Bengal's goalie Aditya Patra stepped up to the occasion and made a brilliant match-saving save by denying Hnamte's penalty kick. Moreover, another player in an ATKMB shirt was eager to slot in the rebound, but Patra stood strong and saved that attempt as well.

Watch the incredible double save from the 22-year-old here:

East Bengal's Aditya Patra denies ATK Mohun Bagan's Lalrinliana Hnamte from the spot in their meeting in the RFDL⛔️



Cuurently, the three Kolkata giants in East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan SC are placed first, second, and third respectively in the East Region group, with East Bengal topping it with 10 points from four games.

If the positions remain unchanged, the aforementioned teams will qualify for the second round from this region.