WATCH: 30 feet tall Lionel Messi cut-out erected in Kerala

The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup fever is gripping everyone across the globe, and India is not behind. In the football-crazy state of Kerala, the Messi fanatics have taken it upon themselves to show their wholehearted support to the Argentine in any way possible.

Naturally, the Argentina Fans Association of Pullavoor have given the small island to Lionel Messi in the hopes that Argentina will come out triumphant and their idol will finally lift the coveted world cup.

As reported by Onmanorama, the same group of fans had placed a flag of Argentina on this very island during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Watch the video and see the love these football fans have for their favourite:

You know the World Cup is just around the corner as soon as giant cutouts of Lionel Messi start adorning the streets of Kerala! ❤️#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QCaqwYt0WA — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) November 1, 2022







