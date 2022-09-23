'Wanted to prove everyone wrong'- Kerala Blasters youngster Malavika on her journey

Kerala Blasters, in July, embarked on a new journey with the launch of their women's team. Blasters had a fixed vision of changing the lack of representation in the national team from Kerala and giving more opportunities to Indian players.

As things stand, the Yellow army are flying high in the Kerala Women's league without tasting defeat. A big factor in the quick rise of the team is their captain Malavika. The 19-year-old has racked up 10 goals from seven games.

Coming from a small town, the youngster has had humble beginnings which found her in Kolkata in her early days. Thereafter, she got an opportunity to ply her trade with the newest women's team in the block.

Time in Kolkata Malavika was a vital part of the ASOS Rainbow athletic club and she fondly remembers the experience of playing in the Mecca of Indian Football. "Playing in Kolkata was an extraordinary experience, the people of Kolkata are crazy about football. I will always remember those days".





Malavika receiving an award in Kolkata Kerala Blasters is Malavika's first professional club, but her decision to join them wasn't as quickly made as people would have thought. " Kerala Blasters is a dream for players, but initially I was reluctant to take up their offer because I wanted to continue in Kolkata. But the club never stopped pushing for my signature and fans played a big role in changing my mind. We have the biggest fan base in India". Early days Malavika hails from Bengalam, a small village in Kasargod, where it was hard to thrive on a dream of becoming a football player.





Malavika playing the sport she loves

"I grew up watching Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas. Watching the elder kids around my home play football, I started to dream. But it wasn't easy to take up the sport as a profession. I started training under Nidhish sir and Preeti ma'am when I was 12 years old. They are my backbone," the winger said. She recalls the struggles of pursuing the dream of becoming a footballer. " My mother was the only support system I had growing up. I lost my father at a very young age but my mother never gave up on me, she never failed to accompany me to camps or training. She is my everything. I was constantly told by my neighbors that I won't be able to do this, I'm not capable to become a football player. I wanted to prove everyone wrong and it was always fuel for my growth". Joining the Yellow Army "As a team, our goal is to qualify for IWL. I'm aware that we are a new team but there is no fun if the same team represents Kerala in IWL every year. We are working hard to reach our goal. Our coach is our strength, he always motivates us. What is more important is how the team performs, I won't be racking up numbers if they were not supplying the ball upfront. We still have a lot of aspects to improve," she said.



